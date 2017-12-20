(CNN) Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday that USA Gymnastics paid her to be quiet about abuse by the team's longtime doctor Larry Nassar.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, also names as defendants Michigan State University, the US Olympic Committee and Nassar , the former team doctor who has admitted to sexually abusing underage girls.

USA Gymnastics said it needed to read the lawsuit first before commenting. CNN is seeking comment from the other defendants.

No other athletes who leveled accusations against the 54-year-old Nassar were asked or compelled to sign confidential settlement agreements, according to Stu Mollrich, a representative of the law firm behind Maroney's suit.

"In December of 2016, after suffering for years from psychological trauma of her sexual abuse at the hands of Nassar, and in need of funds to pay for psychological treatment," Maroney was forced to enter into a confidential agreement with USA Gymnastics, the lawsuit said.

