Three former deputies face murder charges in Taser death case

Story highlights Eurie Lee Martin died in July

Three deputies who arrested him were indicted this week

(CNN) Three former deputies in central Georgia have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the Taser-related death of a man earlier this year, the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said.

A 58-year-old man, who was in the deputies' custody in July, died after he was stunned with a Taser, authorities have said.

The three former deputies -- Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott -- also face charges of felony involuntary manslaughter, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, according to online jail records.

An attorney for Copeland and Scott spoke to reporters after the defendants had the charges explained to them at their initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

"The facts and law do not support the charges in this case," Pierce Blitch said, according to CNN affiliate WGXA

Read More