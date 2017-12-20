Breaking News

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces shock comeback

Updated 5:43 AM ET, Wed December 20, 2017

  • Marion Bartoli, 33, announces shock return to WTA Tour
  • She retired one month after winning Wimbledon in 2013
  • The French star hopes to play the Miami Open in March 2018

(CNN)She stunned the world by retiring from tennis just a month after becoming Wimbledon champion.

But now, a little over four years later, France's Marion Bartoli is back.
"I have something to tell you -- I'm coming back this year on the professional tour!" Bartoli told fans in a Twitter announcement as unexpected as her abrupt retirement in the aftermath of her first grand slam triumph.
    "It's going to be a huge challenge and I still have a lot of practice ahead of me," she added, "but I'm hoping to be ready for March and the Miami Open."
    Bartoli, 33, won eight WTA titles over the course of a distinguished career, reaching a career high ranking of No. 7 in the world.
    Her crowning moment came at Wimbledon in 2013, when she didn't drop a single set en route to lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish.
    In 2013, Marion Bartoli was crowned Wimbledon champion. The Frenchwoman shocked the tennis world by retiring just one month later, but now ishe&#39;s back...
    Will Bartoli be back?In 2013, Marion Bartoli was crowned Wimbledon champion. The Frenchwoman shocked the tennis world by retiring just one month later, but now ishe's back...
    Grass was Bartoli&#39;s most successful surface. The 29-year-old didn&#39;t drop a set throughout her triumph in 2013, while she also reached the final at the All England Club in 2007.
    Will Bartoli be back?Grass was Bartoli's most successful surface. The 29-year-old didn't drop a set throughout her triumph in 2013, while she also reached the final at the All England Club in 2007.
    In the 2013 final -- and after taking a nap an hour before it began -- Bartoli beat big-serving German Sabine Lisicki 6-1 6-4.
    Will Bartoli be back?In the 2013 final -- and after taking a nap an hour before it began -- Bartoli beat big-serving German Sabine Lisicki 6-1 6-4.
    Bartoli made her way to her player box after the final and exchanged hugs with her team, which included dad Walter (middle) and former Wimbledon champion Amelie Mauresmo (right) who now coaches Andy Murray.
    Will Bartoli be back?Bartoli made her way to her player box after the final and exchanged hugs with her team, which included dad Walter (middle) and former Wimbledon champion Amelie Mauresmo (right) who now coaches Andy Murray.
    Walter encouraged his daughter to adopt a two-handed playing style as a child after being inspired by the success of Monica Seles.
    Will Bartoli be back?Walter encouraged his daughter to adopt a two-handed playing style as a child after being inspired by the success of Monica Seles.
    Six weeks after her Wimbledon triumph she lost her opening match at the Cincinnati Open on August 14 and shortly after quit tennis due to injuries. &quot;My shoulder was on fire, my back,&quot; she said. &quot;I remember telling myself, &#39;What are you doing here? What&#39;s the point of being in so much pain?&#39;&quot;
    Will Bartoli be back?Six weeks after her Wimbledon triumph she lost her opening match at the Cincinnati Open on August 14 and shortly after quit tennis due to injuries. "My shoulder was on fire, my back," she said. "I remember telling myself, 'What are you doing here? What's the point of being in so much pain?'"
    Bartoli also developed a distinctive serving style. She reached the semifinals on the red clay of Roland Garros at the 2011 French Open.
    Will Bartoli be back?Bartoli also developed a distinctive serving style. She reached the semifinals on the red clay of Roland Garros at the 2011 French Open.
    Bartoli reached the quarterfinals of the 2012 U.S. Open, and the same stage of the Australian Open in 2009.
    Will Bartoli be back?Bartoli reached the quarterfinals of the 2012 U.S. Open, and the same stage of the Australian Open in 2009.
    Bartoli tearfully announced her retirement from the sport just 39 days after lighting up Centre Court, citing recurring injuries and persistent injuries.
    "I made my dream a reality ... but now by body just can't cope with everything" she said then, telling reporters "I won't come back. It's done."
    An unexpected return

    Never say never. Bartoli is the latest in a long line of former grand slam champions to return to the WTA Tour.
    Tennis legends Kim Clijsters, Martina Hingis, Justine Henin and Lindsay Davenport have all been unable to resist the lure of the game, returning reinvigorated.
    Now Bartoli looks set to do the same.
    "I'm really looking forward to be on the court again in front of you, to feel your support, especially in Paris, in Roland Garros, in my home country, but also for the Fed Cup and Wimbledon" said the Frenchwoman. "I'm so looking forward to it!"
    The Miami Open, where Bartoli expects to return to the court, takes place from March 19 to April 1 2018.