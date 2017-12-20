Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces shock comeback

Story highlights Marion Bartoli, 33, announces shock return to WTA Tour

(CNN) She stunned the world by retiring from tennis just a month after becoming Wimbledon champion.

But now, a little over four years later, France's Marion Bartoli is back.

"It's going to be a huge challenge and I still have a lot of practice ahead of me," she added, "but I'm hoping to be ready for March and the Miami Open."

I am delighted to announce my comeback on the professional circuit of the @WTA next year

I am so looking forward to see you again during my matches and share some amazing emotions with you . @Eurosport_FR #marionisback pic.twitter.com/KVPUnwEqlp — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) December 19, 2017

Bartoli, 33, won eight WTA titles over the course of a distinguished career, reaching a career high ranking of No. 7 in the world.

