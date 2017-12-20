(CNN) The Trump administration is allowing the export of arms to Ukraine, a senior State Department official confirmed, marking a potentially significant turn against Russia.

The official who confirmed the decision to allow the export said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson approved an export license to allow Ukraine to buy weapons and small arms from US manufacturers, a decision the source said the State Department conveyed to Congress a week ago.

"This is not the US government providing weapons, nor selling them, to Ukraine," the source said. "It is allowing Ukraine to purchase from US companies, and for US companies to export them."

It was not immediately clear if there are any limits to what kind of weapons can be exported.

In a background call with reporters earlier Wednesday, the State Department said the US government has not "directly sold" or granted defensive weapons to Ukraine, but had yet to rule out the possibility.

