US moves to accept results of Honduran election

(CNN) The United States appears to be moving closer to recognizing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández as the legitimate victor of last month's election, despite widespread allegations of fraud and a call by the Organization of American States for a new vote.

Hernández, seeking a second term, was declared the winner of the election. The Honduran electoral commission, which is controlled by supporters of Hernández, said Sunday that Hernández won the election by a margin of about 50,000 votes.

The OAS observer mission, however, said the vote contained many irregularities and the results could not be verified. His opponent, Salvador Nasralla, has accused Hernandez of stealing the election, which has prompted nationwide protests.

The Trump administration has not formally recognized Hernández as the winner of the election. The State Department noted in a statement Monday that "Honduras' Supreme Electoral Tribunal has declared incumbent president Juan Orlando Hernández the winner" and urged the opposition to file its complaints with the electoral commission.

On Wednesday a senior State Department official told reporters that Washington has "not seen anything that alters the final result," nothing that Mexico had also recognized Hernandez.

