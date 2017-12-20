(CNN) Congressional Republicans gathered at the White House Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the passage of a major tax cut bill with President Trump. It was a love-fest.

Speaker after speaker lavished praise on Trump as a singular man, the only president -- hell, the only person -- in history who could have gotten these tax cuts across the finish line.

Even for this President, who has made praising himself -- and allowing himself to be praised by others -- into an art form, it was a command performance by all involved.

Below I've ranked each of the 11 speakers at the tax cut victory lap event by the effusiveness of their praise for Trump. The No. 1 ranked person delivered the most ecstatic encomium to our 45th president. Enjoy! And have I mentioned how great you are?

11. Tim Scott: Praising Ivanka Trump and Marco Rubio for all they did to make this bill become law? COME ON, MAN. It's like you're not even trying.

