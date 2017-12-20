Story highlights Trump and congressional leaders will huddle in the first week of January to plot next year's legislative agenda, an administration official said.

Trump and his aides hope to use momentum from Wednesday's passage of an historic tax rewrite to propel lawmakers into action on other items on his agenda.



Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and his aides hope to use momentum from Wednesday's passage of an historic tax rewrite to propel lawmakers into action on other pledges that Trump has made to American voters.

Trump and congressional leaders will huddle in the first week of January to plot next year's legislative agenda, an administration official said, with an eye toward reforming the welfare system and passing a major infrastructure package. The meeting will take place shortly after Trump returns from his Christmas vacation in Florida.

It's an attempt to harness the political winds that Trump and fellow Republicans believe are at their back after pushing through the tax overhaul.

"We had a historic victory for the American people," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday. He called the tax cuts included in the measure "an incredible Christmas gift for hardworking Americans."

The biggest legislative achievement of Trump's administration, the tax overhaul remains unpopular among Americans, according to polls. Many of the permanent benefits will go to corporations, who see their rates slashed. Tax cuts for individuals are temporary.

Read More