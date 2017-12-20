Trump announces new judicial picks despite past vetting concerns

Story highlights Nominations reflect Trump's determination to reshape the judiciary

Senate has broken records by confirming 12 appeals court judges in Trump's first year

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump nominated a new slate of judges Wednesday, including several more seasoned jurists than the controversial nominees that the administration has had to withdraw in recent weeks.

The nominations reflect a determination by the White House to push forward with its goal of reshaping the judiciary, undeterred by criticism that the nomination process should slow down so the Senate can give closer scrutiny of nominees. Already, the Senate has broken records by confirming 12 appeals court judges in Trump's first year.

Many of the names put forward Wednesday include candidates with experience as magistrate judges or government and private lawyers. Three were previously nominated by former President Barack Obama, though they were not moved to the end of the confirmation process by a Republican Senate.

The new list includes Joel M. Carson III, Susan Paradise Baxter, Marilyn Jean Horan, William F. Jung, Jill Otake, Maryellen Noreika, Gordon P. Giampietro, Chad F. Kenney, Kari A. Dooley and Colm F. Connolly.

Carson is up for a seat on the powerful US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver. He currently serves as a part-time US magistrate judge in Roswell, New Mexico, where he also works at the firm of Carson Ryan. According to his law firm biography, he is a former general counsel of one of New Mexico's largest producers of oil and gas. After law school, he served as a clerk to Judge Bobby R. Baldock of the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

