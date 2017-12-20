Trump says he may soon visit Mexico border wall prototypes

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said he may soon pay a visit to the US-Mexico Border to view border wall prototypes.

Speaking at what is expected to be the last cabinet meeting of the year Wednesday, Trump applauded the prototypes of the wall that have been placed along the border, adding that he may want to look at them in their final form.

"We want to be able to see through ... we have a lot of help from the Border Patrol and from the ICE agents," Trump said. "We're getting their input on the wall, because who knows better than them."

Eight border wall types are currently on display. Trump noted at the meeting that there were six border wall prototypes.

The President also emphasized that the walls would be built to be see through, a statement he has made previously.

