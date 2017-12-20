Story highlights The move from two GOP senators is aimed at avoiding a government shutdown

Republicans in the House were not expected to accept a deal with health care payments

(CNN) Sens. Susan Collins and Lamar Alexander announced Wednesday that they will not push for a controversial health care payment to be included in a short-term spending bill, citing concerns that it could lead to a year-end government funding showdown between the House and Senate.

But despite voting for the tax bill, Congress will leave before taking up Obamacare funding.

"Rather than considering a broad year-end funding agreement as we expected, it has become clear that Congress will only be able to pass another short-term extension to prevent a government shutdown and to continue a few essential programs," the senators said in a statement.

