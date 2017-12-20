Somalis mistreated during US deportation effort, lawsuit alleges

Story highlights The deportees boarded an ICE-chartered plane bound for Somalia on December 7

The deportees' plane sat on a runway in Senegal for nearly a day, then returned to the US

ICE said power and air conditioning remained on, and food and water were sufficient

(CNN) A Florida judge has issued a temporary stay of deportation for 92 Somali immigrants who, according to a class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday, were subjected to "inhumane conditions and egregious abuse" during a failed deportation effort by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The order signed by District Judge Darrin Gayles prohibits the Somalis involved in the case from being deported and requires ICE to provide medical treatment for any injuries they might have sustained.

In the filing, seven plaintiffs representing the Somalis allege deplorable conditions during their nearly two-day deportation journey.

The deportees boarded an ICE-chartered plane in Louisiana bound for Somalia on December 7. However, the plane made it only as far as Dakar, Senegal, where it then sat on the runway for almost a day before returning to the US.

In a statement at the time, ICE said the plane returned to the US because of logistical issues and the flight would be rescheduled.

