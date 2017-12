Chief Justice Roberts calls for review of procedures for protecting court employees from misconduct

Story highlights Chief Justice John Roberts called for a review of the federal judiciary's procedures for protecting court employees from misconduct

The announcement comes two days after a prominent federal judge resigned under a cloud of sexual abuse allegations by former law clerks

Washington (CNN) Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday called for a review of the federal judiciary's procedures for protecting court employees from misconduct, two days after a prominent federal judge resigned under a cloud of sexual abuse allegations by former law clerks.

James Duff, director of the Administrative Office of the US Courts, said in a memo circulated to federal courts that Roberts had asked him "to establish a working group to examine the sufficiency of safeguards currently in place ... to protect court employees, including law clerks, from wrongful conduct in the workplace."

Duff said he planned to report back by May 1.

Judge Alex Kozinski, a three-decade veteran of the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit, quit on Monday after multiple former clerks and junior staffers came forward with claims of sexual misconduct. The complaints began with a Washington Post story earlier this month that included the account of one former clerk who said Kozinski made her look at pornographic images and asked whether they sexually aroused her. Other women claimed Kozinski inappropriately touched them.

Dahlia Lithwick, a journalist who works for Slate, wrote a personal account of unwanted behavior from Kozinski and referred to an atmosphere of "open secrets" regarding his sexual advances. Contacted by CNN after the Slate essay appeared, Kozinski said he had no comment.

