Poll: Trump and GOP never intended to strike a bipartisan tax deal

(CNN) As Republicans rush their tax bill to the House and Senate floors for a final round of votes, a new poll shows that Americans do not believe that the GOP, in crafting the controversial legislation, reached out in good faith to Democrats.

Only 27% say Republicans and President Trump sought meaningful input from their partisan opponents on Capitol Hill, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS . More than six-in-10 respondents said the opposite.

Republican officials in Washington, who are expected to pass the bill and send it to the White House late Wednesday, have accused Democrats of shutting down any across-the-aisle overtures. Moderate Democrats, including a few up for election next year in red states, were once thought to be amenable to a compromise. But the GOP never came close, or appeared to make much of an effort, to enlist their ideas or votes.

Democrats, for their part, are deeply skeptical that this massive, top-heavy tax cut will deliver the broad economic benefits promised by Republicans. They have duly rejected every version of the proposal en masse for favoring the wealthy and adding more than $1 trillion to the federal debt.

Despite the party's concerted opposition, Americans have greater faith in the Democrats' good faith. Thirty-seven percent say the party made an honest effort to work alongside Trump and the GOP, with 53% disagreeing. The results are predictably starker along party lines. Only 6% of Democrats believe Republicans made an honest attempt to work together. On the flip side, 20% of Republicans said the same about the Democrats.

