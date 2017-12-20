Washington (CNN) As House Republicans spilled out of a closed-door meeting Wednesday night, it was clear that things hadn't gone well. Members gave wildly varying accounts of the proposal that's being cobbled together to keep the government open ahead of Friday's shutdown deadline.

Most importantly: Do they have the votes to pass a bill?

"I don't know," said Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pennsylvania. "I don't think anyone knows."

By the dozens, members quickly shuffled to the House chamber for an unrelated vote. The leadership's whip team scurried about the floor, taking the temperature on a number of proposals to see which one could land them the coveted number of 218 votes.

There are many different options and questions for GOP leaders.

Read More