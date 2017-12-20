GOP tax bill latest: It's a done deal

Story highlights The House is scheduled to vote a little after noon on the Senate-passed tax bill.

(CNN) The GOP tax bill is a done deal.

A minor technical issue (or more accurately, the Senate rules), slowed things up by about 11 hours, but the House will vote to again pass the tax bill, clearing it for the President's signature.

Schedule today:

-The House is scheduled to vote a little after noon on the Senate-passed tax bill.

-The White House is scheduled to have a ceremony for the bill's passage this afternoon around 3 p.m.

