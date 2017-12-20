(CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warns the US will be "taking names" of the countries that vote in favor of a resolution that condemns the Trump administration's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Palestinians are now moving the resolution before the UN's General Assembly, where the US cannot unilaterally avoid censure. It is scheduled for a vote on Thursday.

In addition to her admonition on social media, Haley also sent a letter to fellow nations warning them of the potential impact of their vote.

"As you consider your vote, I want you to know that the President and U.S. take this vote personally." she wrote. "The President will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us."