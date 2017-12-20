Trump's first year in video review

(CNN) Whether you think it was a total dumpster fire or the beginning of a great new America, it's hard to remember what exactly we all survived in this first year of President Donald Trump.

Take a look at the video above, which has one brief moment from each week of his presidency so far and traces the major moments since Trump took office. You'll see some of the same themes come up over the course of the year.

Obamacare took priority in the early months of the administration. While a complete overhaul has been shelved for now, Congress is ready to strike down the Obamacare mandate in it's package of tax cuts.

The Republicans' tax plan passed both chambers of Congress. He got Neil Gorsuch on the bench at the Supreme Court. And the economy isn't doing too bad. Also on the bright side for Trump, unemployment is at its lowest in 17 years.

Another of Trump's recurring campaign promises was to build a border wall between the US and Mexico. We've seen some prototypes, but no wall yet.