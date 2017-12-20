Acting chief of staff and general counsel for drug czar suddenly dismissed

Story highlights Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency in October

Lawrence "Chip" Muir's termination comes as the agency's future remains unclear

Washington (CNN) Lawrence "Chip" Muir, the acting chief of staff and general counsel for the Office of National Drug Control Policy, was suddenly dismissed from his job Tuesday afternoon, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Muir's termination comes as the future of the agency remains unclear despite President Donald Trump's emphasis on the opioid crisis as one of his administration's top priorities.

Until his dismissal, Muir had been busy with efforts to obtain congressional reauthorization for the drug czar's office, which has languished for years, the sources said. The Office of National Drug Control Policy has yet to comment on Muir's departure.

Sources familiar with the shake-up at the agency question whether the administration is truly putting its muscle behind the opioid crisis. About 60 to 70 employees work for the agency. The Office of National Drug Control Policy is led by its acting director, Richard Baum. Muir, a political appointee, had access to key meetings at the White House aimed at curbing the opioid epidemic.

