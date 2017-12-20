Story highlights The Judiciary panel would likely lead impeachment proceedings if Dems win the House

Rep. Jerry Nadler replaces former Rep. John Conyers who abruptly resigned

(CNN) Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York will replace former Rep. John Conyers of Michigan as the most powerful Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday.

The Democratic caucus voted Wednesday morning to make Nadler the new ranking member, while Rep. Val Demmings, a freshman congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, will fill the vacancy on the committee.

In his 13th term in Congress, Nadler represents parts of Manhattan and also serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Prior to Conyers' resignation, Nadler was the second most senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

One of the issues the Judiciary Committee deals with is impeachment. If Democrats win back the House in next year's midterm elections, Nadler would hold the gavel if impeachment proceedings are initiated.

