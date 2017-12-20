Ryan on tax plan: 'This will increase economic growth'

Story highlights "I'm not going anywhere any time soon," he says about rumors on his retirement

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan appeared on several morning shows Wednesday -- just hours after the Senate voted to pass the tax bill -- to defend the legislation he's worked toward since 1993.

"When (the bill) gets in place, when people see their paychecks getting bigger in February because withholding tables have adjusted to reflect their tax cuts, when businesses are keeping more of what they earn, when they can write off their spending and hire more people, that's going to change its popularity, I am convinced," he told CBS in an interview. "So I think there's just tons of confusion out there as to what this does or doesn't do. A lot of people think it's going to raise their taxes. So the proof is in the pudding, and I think the results will speak for themselves."

In a vote in the early Wednesday morning hours, the Senate approved the final version of the first overhaul of the US tax code in more than 30 years, bringing President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans closer to their most significant legislative victory of 2017.

The House passed the bill earlier Tuesday, but technical changes were made to it in the Senate, and the bill will go back to the House on Wednesday for a revote, where it is expected to pass again.

"This is a promise made, this is a promise kept," Ryan said Tuesday, keeping a promise he's worked toward since signing on as an aide to his mentor, conservative fiscal guru Jack Kemp, in 1993.

