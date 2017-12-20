Story highlights Senate passed tax bill early Wednesday; House will take second vote

Republicans plan to celebrate with Trump this afternoon

Washington (CNN) The House of Representatives is set to take another vote on the GOP tax reform bill Wednesday, as Republicans plan a celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump after their most significant legislative victory of 2017.

In a vote in the early Wednesday morning hours, the Senate approved the final version of the first overhaul of the US tax code in more than 30 years. The bill passed along party lines, 51-48, with the final result announced by Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the vote.

The House passed the bill earlier Tuesday, but technical changes were made to it in the Senate, and the bill will go back to the House on Wednesday for a second vote, where it is expected to pass again.

Trump plans to thank congressional leaders for their hard work at the White House celebration, economic adviser Gary Cohn said at an event hosted by Axios.

