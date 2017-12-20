Washington (CNN) Sen. Jeff Flake on Wednesday said that he had received a commitment for a vote on an immigration compromise in January -- the latest sign a deal won't be reached this year as Democrats wanted, but could shape up in the new year.

In a statement and tweet after the Senate passed Republicans' long-fought tax bill, Flake said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had "committed" to him there would be a vote on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"While I would have written a much different bill, this bill lowers the corporate tax rate in a manner that makes us globally competitive. I am also pleased that the Majority Leader has committed to bring the bipartisan DACA bill we are currently negotiating to the Senate floor in January," Flake, an Arizona Republican, said.

Flake had been hesitant on the tax package, but in negotiations said one of his requirements had been a commitment to progress on a plan to provide a permanent legislative version of DACA, which President Donald Trump is ending.

A McConnell spokesman did not have an immediate comment after Flake's statement.

