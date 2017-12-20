Story highlights The bulk of the FEMA money, $36 million, went to the New York City Police Department

(CNN) The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out $41 million for presidential protection in grants to state and local law enforcement agencies, according to new data released to Congress on Wednesday.

FEMA announced it had awarded funding to law enforcement agencies in Florida, New York and New Jersey to pay for presidential protection of "non-governmental" residences under a grant program approved through last year's Homeland Security funding bill.

The bulk of the money, $36 million, went to the New York City Police Department, and FEMA awarded $3.3 million to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

The figures were sent to Congress on Wednesday and posted on FEMA's website . CNN has reached out to the White House and FEMA for comment and neither has immediately responded.

President Donald Trump has properties in all three states, and he has made frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago in Florida and Bedminster, New Jersey. His wife, first lady Melania Trump, also spent the first part of 2017 living in New York at Trump Tower.

