Story highlights Trump said the tax reform bill repeals Obamacare

It does end the penalty for not having insurance, but the Affordable Care Act, for the most part, remains

(CNN) In the midst of a long statement to tout the passage of Republicans' massive tax cut bill, President Donald Trump let slip something else he said he had been keeping to himself and trying to keep quiet.

Turns out Trump thinks the tax bill also repeals Obamacare. It didn't, although the bill does chip away at one of the Affordable Care Act's foundations.

Here's what Trump told reporters before a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday morning.

"The individual mandate is being repealed. When the individual mandate is being repealed, that means Obamacare is repealed. Because they get their money from the individual mandate. So the individual mandate is being repealed. So in this bill, not only do we have massive tax cuts and tax reform, we have essentially repealed Obamacare and will come up with something that will be much better, whether it's block grants or whether it's taking what we have and doing something terrific. But Obamacare has been repealed in this bill. We didn't want to bring it up. I told people specifically 'be quiet with the fake news media because I don't want them talking too much about it. Because I didn't know how people would - but now that it's approved, I can say the individual mandate on health care, where you had to pay not to have insurance, okay, think of that one. You pay not to have insurance. The individual mandate has been repealed."

First take in the fact that Trump thinks (and is proud of!) the flawed idea that the tax bill sneakily repealed what Republicans were unable to do directly.