Trump issues his first commutation

(CNN) President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a man eight years into a 27-year term for bank fraud, the White House said Wednesday afternoon.

Trump's commutation of the sentence of Sholom Rubashkin, 57, marks his first commutation and the second use of his clemency powers since taking office, including his controversial pardon earlier this year of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The White House, in its statement announcing the move, claimed bipartisan support for the action.

The case against Rubashkin started after an immigration raid on a kosher meatpacking company that he owned.