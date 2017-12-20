(CNN) On the day the House approved a major tax code rewrite -- sending new legislation to the desk of President Donald Trump -- Sen. Bernie Sanders voiced his clear disapproval.

"This is a disaster for the American people," Sanders told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"I think the Republicans will rue the day. They may be celebrating today, but I have the feeling that next November they will not be celebrating quite as much."

With zero Democratic support, the bill passed the House by a count of 224-201. Tuesday's vote was the second of its kind in as many days, after several items were removed by the Senate following an initial House vote on the measure.

As Blitzer suggested that the legislation marked a significant win for the President, the Independent from Vermont offered his perspective.

