Franken to leave Senate on January 2

Story highlights Sen. Al Franken said he plans to give speeches before he leaves Congress

The Minnesota Democrat has been accused of touching women inappropriately

Washington (CNN) Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who announced plans earlier this month to resign his seat, will leave the Senate on January 2, his office said.

"When I leave the Senate in a few weeks," Franken said during a speech on the Senate floor, "I will continue trying to be an educated citizen and an advocate and an activist."

Until Wednesday afternoon, Franken had not given a specific date for when he will resign.

The senator said he has learned a lot over the last eight and half years in his position and gained new perspective on issues and how decisions are made in Washington. Franken added he will continue to give a series of speeches before he leaves.