Story highlights Sen. Al Franken said he plans to give speeches before he leaves Congress

The Minnesota Democrat has been accused of touching women inappropriately

Washington (CNN) Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who announced plans earlier this month to resign his seat, said Wednesday he is leaving the US Senate "in a few weeks."

"When I leave the Senate in a few weeks," Franken said during a speech on the Senate floor, "I will continue trying to be an educated citizen and an advocate and an activist."

Franken, however, has still not given a specific date for when he will resign.

The senator said he has learned a lot over the last eight and half years in his position and gained new perspective on issues and how decisions are made in Washington. Franken added he will continue to give a series of speeches before he leaves.

"Before I go, I want to spend some time sharing what I have learned in a series of speeches focusing on the challenges I came to Washington to address, the challenges that my colleagues will continue to wrestle with, challenges that will determine not just what kind of political landscape we leave for the next generation of senators but what kind of country we leave for the next generation of Americans," he said.