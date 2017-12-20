The tax plan brings GOP euphoria at last

Scott Jennings is a CNN contributor and former special assistant to President George W. Bush. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @ScottJenningsKY. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Republicans are euphoric.

After years of talking about tax reform on the campaign trail, a bill that cuts taxes, simplifies the code, and primes the American economy for more growth has passed the House and the Senate and is on its way to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

This achievement was years in the making for House Speaker Paul Ryan, solidifying his place in history as a policy wonk with the political skills to see through something as complicated as changing the US tax code. He found enough common ground for what is often a fractured group of his party members to deliver a win on what is perhaps the last unifying issue for Republicans of all stripes: the idea that taxes should be lower.

As for Mitch McConnell, he erased the Steve Bannon-fueled narrative that the majority Republican conference isn't delivering for President Trump. Thanks to McConnell, Trump can claim victory on taxes and health care, as this bill achieves what some are calling a "stealth repeal" of Obamacare through the elimination of the individual mandate.

Given all the work McConnell has done on judges (12 circuits, one Supreme Court) and rolling back regulations , the Senate majority leader from Kentucky is playing Michelangelo to Trump's Pope Julius II. The Sistine Chapel took a while, but when it was done — wow! Trump repaid the favor on Twitter , announcing he could not have had "a better or more talented partner" than McConnell. Steve Bannon is somewhere shaking his fist at a cloud, no doubt.