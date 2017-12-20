This heiress did the right thing on the tax plan

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) It would be comical if it weren't so tragic: Donald Trump, brought to power by the votes of white men casting their ballots out of economic insecurity, is poised to sign a tax bill that takes from the poor and middle class to give to the richest of the rich.

The few who stand to gain handsomely from this bill are mostly staying quiet, but a vocal handful of America's super-wealthy are speaking out, including Abigail Disney in a viral Facebook video . She points out that she did nothing to earn her money other than have the good luck to be born into a wealthy family. And her grandfather and great uncle, who cofounded the Walt Disney Company, couldn't have done so without the distinctly American promise of social mobility -- a promise that seems to slip away day by day as the social safety net is ripped apart and a small few hoard their increasing resources.

More of the nation's rich should be following Abigail Disney's example and speaking up about how this tax plan may help them financially but hurts our country overall. It's not about feeling guilt or shame about having money, but about recognizing that wealth is a privilege that increasingly offers one an oversized megaphone and outsized influence.

Many Americans of means, including our President and Paul Ryan, inherited or married into significant wealth; some were able to build more wealth on top of that, but they had a massive head start. Others benefited from less obvious privileges like being born white, which often carries an ability to secure safer housing and a better education that are not on offer for African-American families facing exclusionary housing practices and segregated schools

One other thing the American rich have: A government that is on their side, and that enables them to accrue vastly more wealth than they would in economically comparable nations

