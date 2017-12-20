2017 is a record-breaker -- and not in a good way

Alice C. Hill is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, where her work focuses on building resilience to catastrophic events, including the impacts of climate change. She served as special assistant to the President and senior director for resilience policy for the National Security Council during the Obama administration. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) As this year comes to a close, 2017 is on track to set the all-time record for the most billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in any single year in US history.

There were 15 in the first nine months (equal to all of 2011, which set the record) and the final count, due early next year from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), will no doubt include at least some of the hurricanes and wildfires that have happened since September.

Remarkably, the five costliest billion-dollar disaster years -- 2004, 2005, 2008, 2011, and 2012 -- have all occurred in the past 15 years. This trend matches what climate scientists have warned: Climate change makes disasters worse. Higher temperatures bring deeper droughts, extreme heat, higher-intensity storms, more wildfires, and stronger storm surge. 2017 brought us a taste of the Armageddon that lies ahead.

Unfortunately, as the rest of the nation has suffered, the Trump administration has spent its 2017 dismantling federal actions designed to both address the root causes of climate change and to prepare for its impacts. In just one short year, the White House has buried climate information, choked funding for scientific research, and stomped on efforts to prepare the United States for the coming risks.

This path will not only cost all of us more in the long run, it will also place more people in harm's way. Yet, the need for commonsense action on climate change, including preparing for its catastrophic impacts, could not be more urgent.