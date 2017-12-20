Breaking News

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: How well do you know El Clasico?

Updated 6:20 AM ET, Wed December 20, 2017

(CNN)If Real Madrid are to win La Liga this season, manager Zinedine Zidane needs to make history.

Los Blancos have never won the title from eight points or more behind and currently trail laaders Barcelona by a seemingly insurmountable 11 points.
However, with one game in hand -- after having traveled to the UAE to win the Club World Cup -- and the crucial Clasico this weekend, that deficit could soon be significantly reduced.
    Saturday's clash at the Santiago Bernabeu is make or break for Real. Win and the title race is reignited -- "Hay Liga," as they say in Spain -- lose and it is probably over before the end of December.
    READ: Barcelona and Real Madrid rivalry satirized amid Catalonia crisis
    READ: The match that changed football
    There have been many historic clashes between these two giants of football over the years ... but how well do you know your El Clasico history?
    Take CNN Sport's quiz to test your knowledge!