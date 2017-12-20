(CNN) The European Union has triggered an unprecedented disciplinary process against Poland for a "serious breach" of its values, in a dispute over judicial reforms that could lead to Warsaw being stripped of its EU voting rights.

The European Commission, the EU's principal administrative body, warned of a "clear risk of a serious breach in the rule of law" posed by legal reforms introduced by Poland's rightwing government.

It recommended that EU leaders invoke Article 7, a process that could eventually lead to Poland's voting rights being suspended.

The dispute involves a series of measures introduced in recent years by Poland's ruling Law and Justice party. They EU believes they have paved the way for political interference in the legal system and put the independence of the Polish judiciary at risk.

Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission, said that 13 laws adopted by Poland in the past two years had created an environment in which the Polish government "can systematically politically interfere with the composition, powers, the administration and the functioning" of the judiciary.

Despite efforts for a constructive dialogue for 2 years, we have concluded that there is a clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law in #Poland



We therefore proposed to @EUCouncil to adopt a decision under #Article7 (1) of the Treaty on EU

https://t.co/EFfnjTOlF6 — European Commission (@EU_Commission) December 20, 2017

