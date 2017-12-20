UK minister Damian Green resigns over porn scandal

(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May's de facto deputy, Damian Green, resigned Wednesday after he was found to have breached the UK's ministerial code of conduct.

An investigation by the UK Cabinet Office found that Green's denials that pornographic material was found on his office computer were "inaccurate and misleading."

Police found thousands of thumbnail pornographic images on the computer during a raid in 2008 aimed at finding the source of government leaks, a former Scotland Yard detective involved in the case said. None of it was deemed to be illegal.

The Prime Minister's office told CNN Green had been asked by May to resign following the investigation into his conduct.

May added that Green's behavior fell short of the Seven Principles of Public Life and is "a breach of the ministerial code." Green officially held the titles of Minister for the Cabinet Office and First Secretary of State.

