'Pitch Perfect 3' and other sequels coming

"Pitch Perfect 3" hits theaters Friday and it's just one of the many sequels fans are looking forward to. Here are some others coming:

"Fifty Shades Freed" is the final in the trilogy of the erotic franchise which started with 2015's "Fifty Shades of Grey" film. Based on the E. L. James, novels, they follow the relationship between mogul Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. It's scheduled to drop in February 2018.

"Star Wars" actor John Boyega stars in "Pacific Rim: Uprising," the follow up to Guillermo del Toro's hit sci-fi film. It comes to theaters in February 2018.

You need to be following star Ryan Reynolds on Twitter because he's been dropping info there about "Deadpool 2" which hits theaters June 1, 2018.

It isn't often that another sequel is celebrated, but a fourth installment of "Toy Story"? We're in. It's scheduled to release in June 2018.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will take up where 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse" left off when it arrives in theaters in November 2018.

It's been a while, but James Cameron is finally making a return to Pandora in December 2018 with "Avatar 2." The followup to the 2009 blockbuster will be followed by more sequels in 2020, 2022 and 2023. "It's going to be a true epic saga," Cameron said. Here's a look at some other high-profile upcoming releases that continue popular movie franchises.

The penguins from Dreamworks' "Madagascar" films have turned into breakout stars. The scheming seabirds had a movie all of their own called "Penguins of Madagascar." In 2018, we'll also get a fourth installment of the "Madagascar" series.

Audiences were somewhat divided on M. Night Shyamalan's psychological horror film "Split" in 2016 and they'll get a chance to either love or hate the continuation of the story when "Glass" arrives in January 2019.

A new and improved Godzilla stormed into theaters in May 2014, and in March 2019, we'll get a second look at the fearsome monster in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." That's just the beginning, though, with "Godzilla vs. King Kong" in May 2020.

The third "How to Train Your Dragon" animated movie is due out in March 2019.

Brad Pitt tool on a different kind of role in the 2013 sci-fi thriller "World War Z" and is set to reprise it in "World War Z 2" due in 2019.

Marvel already has two more "Avengers" movies on the calendar: "Avengers: Infinity War Part I" opens May 2018, followed by "Avengers: Infinity War Part 2" in May 2019.

Fans will have to wait till June 2019 for "The Incredibles 2." "Anytime you dedicate another couple of hours of screen time, you'll hopefully expand the world (of 'The Incredibles') a bit," said director Brad Bird. "It's fun for me to pick up the same characters and do new things with them. I'm enjoying it."