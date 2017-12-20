Aaron Sorkin seeks to show new kind of heroine in 'Molly's Game'

(CNN) Aaron Sorkin has told stories about presidents, dedicated news people and some of modern history's greatest technology innovators.

Molly Bloom, an Olympic-hopeful turned high-stakes poker maven, is none of those. But she is person with "a romantic and idealistic sense of integrity and character," and in that, Sorkin saw the opportunity to bring to the big screen "a unique movie heroine that we hadn't seen before."

"It was an irresistible story to me and I badly wanted to write it," Sorkin told CNN in a recent interview.

In "Molly's Game," Sorkin tracks the real-life story of Bloom, who at the start of the movie has fallen far from grace and is in big legal trouble, having been arrested for her role in a gambling ring.

Behind the scenes with Director Aaron Sorkin on the set of 'Molly's Game.'

What unfolds is a story about a woman who seizes power in a world dominated by wealthy and powerful men and fights the patriarchy in all aspects of her life, according to Jessica Chastain, who plays Bloom in the film. From her complicated relationship with her controlling father, to her battle with the government, "she's trying to navigate how to survive in some way," Chastain told CNN.

