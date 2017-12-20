Khloé Kardashian confirms pregnancy

Story highlights Kardashian confirmed the news on social media

It's been a big year for her family and babies

(CNN) Khloé Kardashian has finally come clean with her baby news and shared the first picture of her baby bump.

The reality star posted a photo Wednesday on her official Instagram account of her and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson cradling her pregnant belly.

"My greatest dream realized," the caption read. "We are having a baby!"

Kardashian, who has been open in the past about her fertility issues, wrote, "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along."

"He knew what He was doing," she wrote. "I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

Read More