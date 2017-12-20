Breaking News

Eva Longoria expecting her first baby

Actress Eva Longoria and husband José Antonio &quot;Pepe&quot; Bastón are expecting their first child together, &lt;a href=&quot;http://people.com/babies/eva-longoria-pregnant-expecting-first-child-son-jose-baston/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to People magazine.&lt;/a&gt; The couple married in 2016. Bastón, president of Latin American media company Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage.
&quot;The Late Late Show&quot; host &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/JKCorden/status/940774373358690304&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Corden tweeted&lt;/a&gt; in December that he and his wife, producer Julia Carey, welcomed their third child, a girl. The couple are already parents to son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 3.
Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting a second daughter. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BclCqzbl0E_/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=therock&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The pair revealed the news in December on Instagram &lt;/a&gt;with a little help from their toddler daughter, Jasmine Lia. Johnson also has a teen daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.
Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical &quot;Hamilton,&quot; and his wife Vanessa Nadal are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2010 and have a a three-year-old son, Sebastian.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced in November that baby no. 2 is on its way. Daughter Luna was born in April 2016.
Model Eniko Parrish and her husband, comedian Kevin Hart, have welcomed their first child, a boy. Hart &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real/status/932930708527448065&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted&lt;/a&gt; about the birth of Kenzo Kash Hart on November 21. Hart has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage.
Singer Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah revealed that they secretly married in July 2017 while on vacation and are expecting their first child in Spring 2018.
Actress and cooking show host Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict announced &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BbPn2JOh5kI/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;via social media&lt;/a&gt; in November that they are expecting their second child. The couple are already the parents of a six year old son, Cree.
Hamzi Hijazi and actress Jaime Pressly welcomed twins Leo and Lenon in October she announced on her Instagram account. Pressly has a 10 year-old son with a former boyfriend.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/18/entertainment/billy-joel-baby-number-three/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Billy Joel is going to be a dad&lt;/a&gt; for the third time. The 68-year-old told The Belfast Telegraph that his fourth wife, Alexis Joel, is pregnant with their second child and the baby is due next month. Billy Joel&#39;s spokesperson confirmed the news to CNN.
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on October 1. The pair announced in April that they were expecting.
Makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott are expecting a child together, two sources close to the family confirmed to CNN. It will be the first for Jenner, 20. She is due in February.
&quot;Breaking Bad &quot; star Aaron Paul and filmmaker wife Lauren Parsekian announced in September that they are expecting their first child. The pair married in 2013.
Victoria&#39;s Secret model Behati Prinsloo and singer Adam Levine &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/14/entertainment/adam-levine-behati-prinsloo-baby/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are expecting their second child. &lt;/a&gt;The couple married in 2014 and are the parents of a daughter, Dusty Rose, born in September 2016.
Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/13/entertainment/serena-williams-baby/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was born September 1.&lt;/a&gt; The couple announced their engagement in December 2016.
Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. The couple married in April 2015.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/29/entertainment/ciara-russell-wilson-baby-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara&lt;/a&gt; welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.
Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden &quot;Sagon&quot; Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ0uJLHFPIs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Instagram account. &lt;/a&gt;
George and Amal Clooney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/06/entertainment/george-clooney-amal-clooney-twins/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June. &lt;/a&gt;They are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced on Instagram&lt;/a&gt; she was pregnant with twins, gave birth to Sir and Rumi in June and a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/14/entertainment/beyonce-twins-photo/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; month later shared a photo of them. &lt;/a&gt;
&quot;Wonder Woman&quot; star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple&#39;s other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Story highlights

  • Fans have been on baby watch since actress married media exec
  • Longoria, 42, is four months' pregnant, rep tells People magazine

(CNN)Eva Longoria had to set the record straight back in May about pregnancy rumors, saying she was simply bloated because she ate some cheese.

Oh what a difference a few months makes.
The former "Desperate Housewives" star is now expecting her first child, a boy, with her husband, José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón, People magazine reported.
    The 42-year-old actress and Bastón, 49, married in May 2016, and fans have been on baby watch ever since.
    That's why a year later they were on high alert when photos surfaced of Longoria appearing to have a thicker waistline.
    Longoria told "Extra" at the time that there was no baby.
    "I was just having a cheese baby," she said. "I had a plate of cheese and apparently I'm lactose intolerant."
    Longoria's rep told People the actress is four months' pregnant.
    She was previously married to "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and NBA player Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011.
    Bastón, president of Latin American media company Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage to actress Natalia Esperón.
    In an interview last year with Us Weekly, Longoria gave her love high marks in the fatherhood department.
    "The way he is with the waiter at the restaurant, the way he is with the valet at the restaurant, or the way he is with an elderly woman trying to get into the elevator, just simply considerate at all times," she said. "And he's a very selfless person and he's an amazing dad, so his children are the most important thing to him and that's really beautiful to watch."