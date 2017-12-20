Eva Longoria expecting her first baby

Story highlights Fans have been on baby watch since actress married media exec

Longoria, 42, is four months' pregnant, rep tells People magazine

(CNN) Eva Longoria had to set the record straight back in May about pregnancy rumors, saying she was simply bloated because she ate some cheese.

Oh what a difference a few months makes.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star is now expecting her first child, a boy, with her husband, José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón, People magazine reported.

The 42-year-old actress and Bastón, 49, married in May 2016, and fans have been on baby watch ever since.

That's why a year later they were on high alert when photos surfaced of Longoria appearing to have a thicker waistline.

Read More