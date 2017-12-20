'Downsizing' shrinks Matt Damon in pursuit of big ideas

(CNN) "Downsizing" is a bit too big for its britches -- a movie that wrestles with several provocative themes, then seemingly draws back from them to pursue more conventional ones. Director Alexander Payne ultimately brings it all around to a fairly satisfying place, but that's after a perplexing journey that's at times more surreal than Gulliver's adventures in Lilliput.

At its core, or at least start, the movie hinges on a science-fiction premise steeped in environmentalism, as well as an old Steve Martin routine: A program to shrink people down to just a few inches tall, dramatically reducing their footprint on the planet, and thus potentially making Earth's resources go that much farther.

A big part of the pitch to "Get small" is an economic one, tapping into yearning for the good life and uneasiness about financial prospects. That's what wins over Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig), a fairly ordinary couple who are shown a time-share-like presentation that promises they can move into a dollhouse-sized mansion for a fraction of what it costs to live in middle-class suburbia.

" allowfullscreen>

The buy-in, however, means relocating to a community of the similarly small, one shielded from unique outside concerns, like, well, hungry birds.

Paul's plans take several unexpected turns, and expose him to a whole new group of people. They include his free-spirited, libertine neighbor Dusan (Christoph Waltz, who gives the whole movie a welcome shot of adrenaline) and the former Vietnamese dissident Ngoc Lan Tran (Hong Chau, who arrives late in the movie and winds up largely stealing the film when Waltz isn't).

Read More