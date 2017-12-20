South Korean coast guard fires 250 rounds at Chinese fishing ships

(CNN) South Korea's coast guard said it fired almost 250 rounds of ammunition from a machine gun and other weapons during a confrontation with dozens of Chinese fishing vessels Tuesday.

More than 40 Chinese ships crossed into South Korean waters near Gageodo Island, off the country's southwest coast, the coast guard said. They were intercepted and ordered to leave.

Coast guard ships fired "warning shots at the bows of the Chinese ships," including 180 rounds from an M-60 machine gun, and almost 70 rounds from assault rifles and shotguns, the South Korean coast guard said in a statement.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Wednesday expressed Beijing's "serious concern" over the incident.

"China has always attached great importance to the management of overseas fisheries and have actively taken effective measures in relevant waters to maintain fishery production order," she said.