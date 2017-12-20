Breaking News

North Korean soldier defects across demilitarized zone

By Ben Westcott and Jake Kwon, CNN

Updated 9:22 PM ET, Wed December 20, 2017

North Korean soldiers (R) look at the South side while US Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured) visits the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between North and South Korea on April 17, 2017. Pence arrived at the gateway to the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas, in a show of US resolve a day after North Korea failed in its attempt to test another missile. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
Seoul, South Korea (CNN)A "low-ranking" North Korean soldier defected to South Korea early Thursday morning across the demilitarized zone between the two countries, South Korea's military said.

It is the second defection across the heavily guarded border in less than two months, after another North Korean soldier was shot multiple times while dramatically escaping to the South on November 13.
A South Korean Ministry of Defense official said the soldier was in custody and authorities would investigate the reason for the defection.
No shots were fired during the defection, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
    Developing story - more to come