North Korean soldier defects across demilitarized zone

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) A "low-ranking" North Korean soldier defected to South Korea early Thursday morning across the demilitarized zone between the two countries, South Korea's military said.

It is the second defection across the heavily guarded border in less than two months, after another North Korean soldier was shot multiple times while dramatically escaping to the South on November 13.

A South Korean Ministry of Defense official said the soldier was in custody and authorities would investigate the reason for the defection.

No shots were fired during the defection, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Developing story - more to come