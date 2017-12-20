(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- With the final vote in the House, Congress passed a sweeping tax overhaul, notching a major legislative victory for the Republican Party and handing a huge win to President Donald Trump. Catch up on all the latest here.
-- A CNN poll finds that Democrats' already wide advantage over Republicans has grown in a hypothetical congressional matchup next year.
-- Disgraced Boston Cardinal Bernard Law, who was a central figure in the church's child sex abuse scandal, died at 86.
-- The Atlanta airport power outage reportedly cost Delta Air Lines as much as $50 million. The airline wants its money back.
-- Eight Americans are among the 12 people killed in a tour bus crash in Mexico.
-- The European Commission set a target date for Brexit.
-- Amtrak's co-CEO apologized for Monday's train crash that killed three people and injured 100 others in Washington state, describing the derailment a "wake-up call."
-- Europe's top court dealt a blow to Uber after ruling it should be regulated as a taxi company, not a tech firm.
-- Can Apple make us play Pokémon Go again?