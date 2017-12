(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- With the final vote in the House, Congress passed a sweeping tax overhaul , notching a major legislative victory for the Republican Party and handing a huge win to President Donald Trump. Catch up on all the latest here

-- A CNN poll finds that Democrats' already wide advantage over Republicans has grown in a hypothetical congressional matchup next year.

-- Disgraced Boston Cardinal Bernard Law, who was a central figure in the church's child sex abuse scandal, died at 86

-- The Atlanta airport power outage reportedly cost Delta Air Lines as much as $50 million. The airline wants its money back