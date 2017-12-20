8 Americans among 12 killed in Mexico bus crash

(CNN) Eight Americans, two Swedish tourists and at least one Canadian were among the victims of a tour bus crash in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula that left 12 dead and more than 10 people injured, officials said Wednesday.

At the time of Tuesday's crash, the bus was traveling from the coastal village of Mahahual to the Mayan archaeological site Chacchoben, according to the public security office in the state of Quintana Roo. Chacchoben is about 110 miles south of the popular tourist destination of Tulum. Video of the crash's aftermath showed a bus on its side in a wooded area off the roadway.

It was carrying 31 people, including tourists from the United States, Canada, Italy, Brazil and Sweden, according to public security office. A child was among the dead, the agency said, and a local tour guide was also killed.

Of the 13 passengers who were injured, three were from Canada, four from Brazil and four from the United States, according to the Quintana Roo government. Two of those injured, originally from Sweden, have been transferred to the United States.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," the US State Department said in a statement. "We are in contact with local authorities, and will continue to monitor the situation. We have staff on the scene and at local hospitals to assist victims and loved ones."

Read More