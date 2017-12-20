Story highlights The tour bus may have been speeding when it crashed, prosecutor says

The 12 people killed include 8 Americans, 2 Swedes, 1 Canadian and 1 local guide

(CNN) The Bever family of Tennessee boarded a tour bus in southern Mexico in search of fun and adventure. But Bob Bever would never return home.

He was one of 12 people killed in a bus crash Tuesday in Quintana Roo state. His wife, Barbara, and two daughters were injured, the Archdiocese of Knoxville, Tennessee, said.

The Bevers were one of several families torn apart by the crash, whose cause has yet to be revealed. Most of the passengers were couples and families fresh off cruise ships on a shore excursion. Slowly, their identities are being revealed as friends and relatives confirm their deaths.

The bus was traveling from the coastal village of Mahahual to the Mayan archaeological site Chacchoben, the public security office of Quintana Roo said.

The bus was carrying 31 people, including cruise ship guests from the United States, Canada, Italy, Brazil and Sweden. The deceased include eight Americans, two Swedes, one Canadian and a local tour guide, the public security office of Quintana Roo said.

