This passionate singer takes songs of hope to Nigerian prisoners

(CNN) Notorious for their appalling living conditions, Nigeria's prisons squash dreams out of young people. But one singer is set to change this. He takes songs of hope to prisons.

Most of the country's youth perish in sub-standard prison facilities, but Nigeria's prison population rate, according to World Prison Brief, is surprisingly low compared to other countries.

The number of people held behind bars without trial continues to rise in the country. A whooping 67.9% of prison population is detained in Nigerian prisons without sentence, according to the World Prison Brief.

Whereas in some African countries like Rwanda and Egypt the number of persons detained without trial is low, the same cannot be said of Nigeria where the criminal justice system is wobbly

It's a dire situation that Nigerian singer Yinka Lawanson (a.k.a Lamboginny) is determined to remedy through his music -- and he is doing this in slow, steady strides.

A happy day in Nigeria's Kirikiri Prison

Nigeria's Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison stands tall among the 240 prison institutions in the country.

It's a true case of a name preceding reputation; nobody stands at the mention of Kirikiri.

Prison inmates at Kirikiri Prison, Lagos waiting for Lamboginny's album concert

This is where Lamboginny decided to launch his debut album in October 2017, in the midst of despair and desperation, of utter hopelessness and fear.

The song that prisoners sing is one that Lamboginny knows so well. They sing of despair. He sings of hope, a musician trying to change the lives of prisoners for good.

In 2009, Lamboginny held his first concert at Kirikiri, performing before a large, desperate crop of prisoners. The memory of that first concert would stay with him for days and propel him to hold concerts in other prisons across the country.

Prisoners dance as Lamboginny performs at the Kirikiri Prison

Today, he holds 3-4 concerts in different prisons every year.

The mission is simple: to make prisoners smile again.

"What makes me happy is when I see that smile of hope on their faces," he says. "This is for them to know that life has not turned its back on them."

"This Prison is not my last bus stop!"

A sad day becomes a happy day. Invited artists and celebrities arrive Kirikiri and perform with Lamboginny at the launch of his debut album Saving All Lives Together (SALT).

"It rained," Lamboginny says, smiling. "It rained, but inmates kept shouting, 'the rain cannot stop us!' And the rain is not stopping us."

Lamboginny performing at the Kirikiri prison

When he mounts the stage to perform, and beats start blasting from the speakers, prison inmates scream with excitement. Their voices blend with the songs and they let go of all their troubles and fears right there, right that moment -- and hope is not too far away.

Midway into his performance, Lamboginny pauses, turns his back to the audience, his hands raised, microphone in his right hand, and the next words he says gather momentum as prisoners scream those words back at him. "This prison is not my last bus stop!"

Second chances

It's about second chances. It's about giving the prisoners another go at life. "I believe everybody deserves a second chance," Lamboginny says.

"I am just a musician crying out loud on behalf of these inmates, and I am humbled and grateful to God that through my voice as a musician, people are coming out to help and also hear the cries of these inmates."

Lamboginny with some prisoners he helped release after his concert in Ikoyi Maximum Security, Prison Lagos in 2012

Lamboginny's concerts double as a call for support. "The goal is to free as many prisoners as possible, especially those charged with minor offences," he says.

The Nigerian singer has facilitated the release of hundreds of prisoners.

His debut album launch alone at Kirikiri helped raise 850,000 Naira (equivalent to $2400) from generous donors and he was able to free 27 prisoners afterwards.

"There has to be a way"

It's not common to negotiate the release of prisoners through music in this part of the world, but this artiste is setting the pace.

He now takes music beyond Nigerian prisons.

In November, he was invited to Leicester Prison, UK where he performed before hundreds of prisoners.

Lamboginny unites prison inmates at the underground section of Leicester prison, UK after his performance in November 2017

The singer also recently held a one-day boot camp in a juvenile corrective facility in Lagos during which he inspired teenagers through a series of lectures and music performances. He says it's his own way of marking the Christmas season.

"As part of the Christmas celebrations, to mark the season, it is our hope that in conjunction with the Hon. Attorney's General Office, cases of well-behaved and outstanding boys during their time at the remand homes could be reviewed and, if deemed fit, recommended for release to their parents and guardians," he says.

"This will serve as a way of encouraging other boys to work hard and be of good behavior."

He hopes, through his constant engagement with prisoners, to impact lives and help release many prisoners.

"The prisons need decongestion as soon as possible," he says. "There has to be a way."