Breaking News

Lamboginny: Singer takes songs of hope to Nigerian prisoners

Munachim Amah, for CNN

Updated 6:52 AM ET, Thu December 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nigerian singer Lamboginny performs in front of prisoners at Kirikiri Prison, Lagos
Photos:
Nigerian singer Lamboginny performs in front of prisoners at Kirikiri Prison, Lagos
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Lamboginny performs at Leicester prison, in the UK, with one of the prison inmates, while other inmates look on. He was invited to perform there in November 2017.
Photos:
Lamboginny performs at Leicester prison, in the UK, with one of the prison inmates, while other inmates look on. He was invited to perform there in November 2017.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Lamboginny with some prisoners he helped to get released after a prison concert in Ikoyi Prison, Lagos in 2012.
Photos:
Lamboginny with some prisoners he helped to get released after a prison concert in Ikoyi Prison, Lagos in 2012.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Actors, choreographers and comedians entertained inmates at Ikoyi Prison, during one of Lamboginny&#39;s concerts in 2012.
Photos:
Actors, choreographers and comedians entertained inmates at Ikoyi Prison, during one of Lamboginny's concerts in 2012.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Lamboginny greeting prison inmates at Ikoyi Prison, Lagos just before his performance.
Photos:
Lamboginny greeting prison inmates at Ikoyi Prison, Lagos just before his performance.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Prisoners sing along with Lamboginny at his album launch concert, held at Kirikiri.
Photos:
Prisoners sing along with Lamboginny at his album launch concert, held at Kirikiri.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
Kirikiri Prison Lagos 5Lamboginny 4LamboginnyLamboginny 7Lamboginny 8Kirikiri Prison Lagos 3

Story highlights

  • Nigerian singer Lamboginny is performing at the country's prisons
  • He says he wants to give prisoners a second chance

Lagos (CNN)When Yinka Lawanson (better known by his stage name "Lamboginny") launched his debut album in October 2017, he chose Nigeria's Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison as the venue.

Lamboginny held his first concert at Kirikiri, in Lagos, in 2009, performing before a large audience of prisoners. These days, he holds three or four concerts in different prisons every year.
The mission is simple: to make prisoners smile again.
    "What makes me happy is when I see that smile of hope on their faces," he says. "This is for them to know that life has not turned its back on them."
    Prison conditions in Nigeria are "harsh and life threatening," according to the U.S. State Department's Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.
    Read More
    It states that "prisoners and detainees were reportedly subjected to extrajudicial execution, torture, gross overcrowding, food and water shortages, and other abuses."
    More than two thirds of Nigeria's inmates -- 67.9% -- are pre-trial detainees, or remanded, according to the World Prison Brief. That figure is the 17th highest in the world, and compares to 20.3% in the USA and 27.9% in South Africa.

    Second chances

    For the launch of his album Saving All Lives Together (SALT), Lamboginny invited other musicians to perform with him at Kirikiri. Although the weather was against them, Lamboginny says spirits remained high.
    "It rained," Lamboginny says, smiling, "but inmates kept shouting, 'the rain cannot stop us!'"
    Lamboginny says it's all about giving the prisoners another go at life. "I believe everybody deserves a second chance," he says.
    "I am just a musician crying out loud on behalf of these inmates, and I am humbled and grateful to God that through my voice as a musician, people are coming out to help and also hear the cries of these inmates."
    Prisoners dance as Lamboginny performs at the Kirikiri Prison
    Prisoners dance as Lamboginny performs at the Kirikiri Prison
    He is now taking his music to prisons beyond Nigeria.
    In November, he was invited to Leicester Prison, in the UK, where he performed before hundreds of prisoners.
    The singer also recently held a one-day boot camp in a juvenile corrective facility in Lagos, during which he inspired teenagers through a series of lectures and music performances. He says it's his own way of marking the Christmas season.
    "As part of the Christmas celebrations, to mark the season, it is our hope that in conjunction with the Hon. Attorney's General Office, cases of well-behaved and outstanding boys during their time at the remand homes could be reviewed and, if deemed fit, recommended for release to their parents and guardians," he says.
    "This will serve as a way of encouraging other boys to work hard and be of good behavior."
    He hopes, through his engagement with prisoners, to impact lives and help work on the release of prisoners charged with minor offenses.
    "The prisons need decongestion as soon as possible," he says. "There has to be a way."

    A previous version of this story was unintentionally published before the editing process was complete.