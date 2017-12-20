Story highlights Nigerian singer Lamboginny is performing at the country's prisons

He says he wants to give prisoners a second chance

Lagos (CNN) When Yinka Lawanson (better known by his stage name "Lamboginny") launched his debut album in October 2017, he chose Nigeria's Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison as the venue.

Lamboginny held his first concert at Kirikiri, in Lagos, in 2009, performing before a large audience of prisoners. These days, he holds three or four concerts in different prisons every year.

The mission is simple: to make prisoners smile again.

"What makes me happy is when I see that smile of hope on their faces," he says. "This is for them to know that life has not turned its back on them."

Read More