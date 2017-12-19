Story highlights Gusty winds expected to return to Southern California later this week

Weather and wind direction have helped firefighters in controlling Thomas Fire

(CNN) Firefighters battling one of the biggest blazes in California's history hailed a "productive day" as weather conditions helped in the effort to bring the Thomas Fire under control.

Monday saw a significant landmark reached, with 50% of the fire contained, and the weather was expected to cooperate Tuesday, with winds of 5 to 10 mph.

"Good progress" was being made, said Mark Brown, operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

"The weather conditions were just right for us," Brown said "The winds were blowing into the fire."

Cooler temperatures and a higher relative humidity also aided the firefighters. Cal Fire reported the blaze is expected to be fully controlled by the end of the first week in January. It has claimed the life of one firefighter.