'Productive day' for firefighters as Thomas Fire containment rounds corner

Story highlights Weather and wind direction aid firefighters in controlling Thomas Fire

Fire on course to be biggest ever recorded in California

(CNN) Firefighters battling one of the biggest blazes in California's history hailed a "productive day" as weather conditions continue to turn in favor of the men and women trying to bring the Thomas Fire under control.

Monday saw a significant landmark reached, with 50% of the fire contained.

Mark Brown, operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire, said that "good progress" was being made in the effort to bring the fire, which has already claimed the life of one firefighter, under control.

"It's nice to have a couple of days in a row where we've had good progress," Brown said. "The weather conditions were just right for us; the winds were blowing into the fire."

Cooler temperatures and a higher relative humidity were also aiding firefighters in their efforts. Cal Fire reported that the fire is expected to fully controlled by the end of the first week of January.

